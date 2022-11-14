3 NFL Fan Bases Want Their Head Coach Fired

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There have been two NFL head coaching firings so far this season, with the Panthers letting go of Matt Rhule and the Colts parting ways with Frank Reich.

Who will be next?

The NFL World is calling for three head coaches to be fired on Sunday evening.

Raiders fans are done with Josh McDaniels, Saints fans are over Dennis Allen and Broncos fans have long had enough of Nathaniel Hackett.

Will any of them be fired?

We're getting into the middle of November, so it wouldn't be surprising to see another head coach fired in the weeks to come.

Will that head coach be Dennis Allen, Josh McDaniels, Nathaniel Hackett or someone else?