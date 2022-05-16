3 NFL Teams Drew Brees Could Play For This Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stretches before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Is Drew Brees seriously considering a return to the National Football League?

The retired NFL quarterback admitted on social media on Sunday night that he's considering a wide range of options heading into the summer.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," Brees tweeted.

It's unclear if Brees is being serious - it seems like he is, but who knows with social media these days.

If Brees is being serious, which teams could he play for in 2022? Here are three options.

1. New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Saints are the obvious choice if Brees was to return. New Orleans has Jameis Winston at quarterback, but he's far from a proven, playoff-caliber quarterback.

If Brees were to seriously consider a comeback, you have to believe that the Saints would listen.

2. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Front Office Sports reported that Panthers were showing interest in retired Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Carolina doesn't have a proven option at the quarterback position...

3. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Seahawks are currently rolling with Drew Lock at the quarterback position. Seattle seems to be intent on rebuilding following the Russell Wilson trade.

However, if Brees is healthy - and committed to playing again - would the Seahawks consider a big move at the quarterback position?

It's something to wonder about.

Where do you think Brees should play if he decides to return for another season?