3 NFL Teams Suggested As Colin Kaepernick Landing Spots

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Will Colin Kaepernick get a chance to play for a National Football League team in 2022?

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year. However, the Raiders have yet to commit to Kaepernick.

Perhaps other teams will show interest as we get closer and closer to training camp.

Kaepernick has been named a potential fit for three teams by sportskeeda.

Seahawks

Lions

Panthers

The Seahawks could be the obvious fit. Seattle traded for Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, but he's far from a proven player at the position.

Kaepernick could provide some nice depth for all three of these teams. While Lock, Jared Goff and Sam Darnold are the incumbent starters for their respective teams, they surely haven't locked anything up in the longterm.

Where do you want to see Kaepernick playing in 2022?