3 Prominent Athletes Will Host A Virtual 2020 ESPYs

Alex Morgan at the 2019 ESPYs.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: (L-R) Russell Wilson, Alex Morgan. and Ciara attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The sports world is finally getting back on its feet amid worldwide health concerns. Nonetheless, the 2020 ESPYs will be virtually to ensure the safety of the athletes that usually attend this annual ceremony.

Athletes have the chance to share their favorite moments on the field at the ESPYs. It’s also a time where the public gets to see that sports carry a greater meaning than just being a form of entertainment.

Despite the fact that a live audience won’t take place this year, the 2020 ESPYs does have a star-studded trio set to host the event. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio of Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Russell Wilson will host the ESPYs.

This is the first time the event will have three different hosts. Instead of focusing on athletic achievements this year, the hosts will turn their attention over to heroism and humanitarian aid.

All three hosts live in the Seattle area, so there shouldn’t be a connection issue. That being said, it might take viewers at home a moment or two to adjust to the new shot format.

Fans won’t have the chance to hear long speeches from their favorite athletes this year. However, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Pat Tillman Award for Service and Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will still be presented.

The 2020 ESPYs will take place on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

