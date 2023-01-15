3 Teams Expected To Pursue Tom Brady This Offseason

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady will hope to take a step toward his 11th Super Bowl appearance when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

While the 45-year-old quarterback is focused on his 48th career playoff start, the NFL world is already pondering a possible 24th season.

Brady could leave Tampa Bay as a free agent this offseason. Despite posting the lowest touchdown rate (3.4%) and yards per completion average (9.6) of his decorated career as a starter, he'd still draw plenty of interest around the league.

Speaking Sunday morning on NFL Gameday, Ian Rapoport said the Buccaneers "very much" want Brady back in 2023. However, at least three other teams could pursue the future Hall of Famer.

Rapoport identified the Tennesee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders as three options to target Brady.

After starting 7-3, the Titans lost their last seven games to squander the AFC South. While Derrick Henry could provide a refreshing change after Brady endured the NFL's worst rushing offense this season, Tennessee finished 30th in passing and 28th in scoring without much receiving talent.

On the other hand, the 49ers are stacked on both sides of the football. Brady would have a real shot of ending his career by winning a championship for his hometown team.

Then again, the 49ers might not need him. They advanced to the second round with a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks behind rookie Brock Purdy, who has led the team to seven straight victories.

Las Vegas looks likely to move on from Derek Carr, and Brady could reunite with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels while playing alongside Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Darren Waller. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said the Raiders will aggressively pursue Brady.

That's assuming Brady decides to play another season with a new team. He'll first face the Cowboys on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.