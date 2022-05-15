3 Teams Reportedly In The Mix For Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) points at Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the most prominent names still available on the free agent market is five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Suh spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A recent report from Bucs insider Greg Auman at The Athletic indicated that Tampa Bay was "lukewarm" about bringing the 35-year-old back.

However, a new report from 247Sports' Brad Stainbrook says the Buccaneers remain "in the mix" to sign Suh, along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

Arguably the biggest thing Suh brings to the table for any team he plays for his durability. The No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft, he has missed only two games in 12 seasons and started all 49 regular season games over the last three campaigns with the Bucs.

Suh recorded 27 tackles and six sacks for Tampa Bay in 2021. In 2020, he produced 44 total stops and six sacks while adding 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the team's run to the Super Bowl.

A three-time first-team All-Pro, Suh should find a team for 2022 sooner rather than later.