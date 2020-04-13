3 Teams ‘Showing Interest’ In Trading Up In NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is only 10 days away and the trading rumors are about to start ramping up.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, three teams have shown interest in trading up in next Thursday’s NFL Draft. He identified the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#14 overall), Denver Broncos (#15 overall) and Atlanta Falcons (#16 overall) as teams that are contemplating a move into the top 10.

For the Bucs and Broncos, Breer said they may target the Jacksonville Jaguars’ #9 overall pick to get an elite offensive tackle. As for Atlanta, Breer admitted he wasn’t sure who or which position the Falcons have their eyes on.

As for teams that might trade down, Breer noted that there were Jacksonville and three others. He named the Detroit Lions (#3 overall), Las Vegas Raiders (#12 and #19 overall) and San Francisco 49ers (#13 and #31 overall) as teams interested in accumulating picks.

A trade-down for the Lions would in all likelihood result in the most chaos in the entire draft. Few teams would move up to No. 3 unless they were picking a franchise quarterback.

But last year was a rather tame draft from a trades perspective. There were only two trades in the top 20, and none in the top five.

Hopefully the 2020 NFL Draft gives us the kind of trading drama that 2017 and 2018 gave us.