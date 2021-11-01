3-Time NFL Champion Has Passed Away At 89

Dick Szymanski, a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL champion with the Baltimore Colts, passed away last Thursday. He was 89.

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 1955, Szymanski played 13 seasons in Baltimore, missing the 1956 campaign due to military service. He starred for the team at two positions, starting as a center on offense before switching to middle linebacker and eventually working his way back to center.

Szymanski would later become a scout with the organization before working his way up to personnel director and eventually general manager. He served as the GM of the Colts from January 1977 through the spring of 1982.

Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a tribute to Szymanski, one of “last remaining links to the old guard of the NFL,” on Twitter this weekend.

Rest In Peace, Dick Szymanski. A 13-year great of the Baltimore Colts, “Sizzy” played both center AND linebacker during his playing career; and then worked his way up from scout to GM. One of the last remaining links to the “old guard” of the NFL. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/kfSq3hhqso — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 30, 2021

Szymanski is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.