3-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Unretiring From The NFL

Last offseason, offensive guard Kyle Long stepped away from football after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Now, Long is back. The three-time Pro Bowler is officially returning to the NFL after a season of retirement.

Macon Gunter, who co-hosts the “Green Light Pod” with Long’s brother Chris, first reported the news this afternoon.

Three-time Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long is returning to the NFL. He is 315 lbs., healthy, happy, nasty, and shredded, and has signed with Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group. — Macon Gunter (@macongunter) March 9, 2021

Injuries severely hampered Long’s final four seasons in Chicago, as he played in only 30 of a possible 64 games, including only four in 2019.

That’s a far cry from his first three years, when the first round pick started 47 out of 48 games and made three Pro Bowls.

But it sounds like Long is healthy and feeling good. In reality, he may have been dropping hints about his comeback on social media this whole time, as he’s been sharing plenty of workout videos recently.

My only fans is popping pic.twitter.com/oQ59kFvFB2 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 8, 2021

Considering Long is 32, has the injury history he does and just missed a year of football, we wouldn’t recommend a team go out and sign him to play a major role just yet.

However, he does seem like he can be quality veteran depth at a relatively cheap price for an OL-needy squad.