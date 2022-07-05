4 NFL Teams Are Rumored To Have Interest In Baker Mayfield

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There are four NFL teams starting to show interest in quarterback Baker Mayfield, per a report.

Mayfield is still a member of the Browns. Cleveland has been unable to find a trade partner yet, but that could soon change as training camp approaches.

According to a report, the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions all have interest in the former Oklahoma star.

The Panthers have long been rumored to be in the mix for Mayfield.

Matt Rhule is likely coaching for his job this upcoming season. To make matters worse, he doesn't have a clear-cut starter at quarterback. Insert Mayfield.

The veteran quarterback could help the Panthers win a few more games than they would without him later this fall.

The Seahawks are also in desperate need of a starting quarterback. Drew Lock and Geno Smith likely won't cut it.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, obviously doesn't have a need for a starter anymore. Tom Brady has come out of retirement and will play this upcoming season. But how about bringing in an experienced backup in Mayfield?

If the Bucs like what they see, they could sign Mayfield to an extension and keep him around for the post-Brady era. It's worth a shot.

Where do you think Mayfield will end up next season?