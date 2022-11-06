4 NFL Teams Named Contenders For Odell Beckham Jr.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

We're getting closer to Odell Beckham Jr. finding a team for the rest of this season--and maybe beyond.

According to FOX's Jay Glazer, Beckham continues to recover from his torn ACL and "expects to be fully cleared" in the next week. That means the bidding on the three-time Pro Bowler could begin in earnest shortly.

Per Glazer, via FanSided's Adam Patrick, the Bills, Cowboys, 49ers and Rams are teams to watch in an upcoming "bidding war" for Beckham.

The Bills and Rams have already been mentioned extensively as possible landing spots for Beckham, with the 49ers also drawing some chatter.

The Cowboys' reported interest is newer though, but that doesn't make it any less real.

"The #Cowboys have WR Odell Beckham Jr in their sights, sources say," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. "After attempting to acquire a speedy WR before the trade deadline, Dallas turns its focus to the top FA available."

Beckham has not played since injuring his knee in the Super Bowl back in February. He is expected to be able to help a team down the stretch.