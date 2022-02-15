The Spun

4 NFL Teams Prepared To Take ‘Major Swing’ For Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The quarterback carousel this offseason could get pretty wild.

There’s still over a month until NFL free agency begins, but that doesn’t mean trades/signings can’t be agreed to before then.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is reporting that the Commanders, Eagles, Panthers, and Broncos are expected to take a “major swing” for a quarterback.

It makes sense for these teams to swing for a starter, especially Washington. Taylor Heinicke was fine last year but he’s not a player that the Commanders will build their franchise around.

They haven’t had a true franchise quarterback in over a decade.

The Eagles just drafted Jalen Hurts, though he was a bit inconsistent in his first year of starting. He had 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 3,144 yards passing.

Philadelphia might give him another year to see what he has, but it still wouldn’t be surprising if the team went after someone better.

The Broncos and Panthers are also in dire need of a franchise quarterback. Denver drafted Drew Lock three years ago but he hasn’t panned out, and Carolina didn’t get good production out of Sam Darnold this past season.

Denver has also long been rumored to have an interest in Aaron Rodgers should he decide to leave Green Bay.

This is shaping up to be a crazy offseason as these four teams won’t be alone in taking a swing for a quarterback.

