4 NFL Teams Will Gain Salary Cap Space On Tuesday

NFL teams who exercised post-June 1 cuts earlier this offseason will be rewarded with the corresponding cap space tomorrow.

Only four teams fit in that category: the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Rams. Those four teams will open up varying amounts of cap space as a result.

ESPN’s Field Yates has the economic details below. The Falcons and Jets, who released highly-paid cornerbacks, will each shed more than $10 million in salary.

Chicago will pick up just shy of $3 million as a result of cutting tight end Trey Burton, while releasing Todd Gurley will allow the Rams to pick up $5.5 mil.

Trufant and Gurley were both released in the middle of lucrative contract extensions with the team that drafted them. Trufant has since caught on with the Detroit Lions, while Gurley signed with the Falcons.

As for Johnson, his five-year, $72.5 million contract, signed in 2018, was a disaster of epic proportions for the Jets. A strong performer with the Los Angeles Rams, Johnson appeared in only 17 games in two seasons in New York and was largely ineffective when he did play.

Lastly, Burton was cut after two seasons with a failed physical designation despite signing a four-year deal with the Bears in 2018. He has since signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and the Bears likely won’t miss him much considering the abundance of tight ends on the roster.