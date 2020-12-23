4 Notable Assistants Could Land NFL Head Coaching Jobs

There are three NFL head coaching jobs available right now and several more are expected on Black Monday.

The Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are currently looking for head coaches. The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be “active” on Black Monday too. And there’s always at least one team that surprises us by firing their head coach.

NFL teams are now allowed to start interviewing, and four candidates are beginning to trend. On Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Football, analysts Peter Schrager and Mike Garafolo highlighted four assistants who are expected to get interviews in the weeks to come.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles, Baltimore Ravens DC Wink Martindale, Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady and Tennessee Titans OC Arthur Smith are the big names to keep an eye on. All four of them have done remarkable jobs with their respective teams over the past two years.

Bowles is the only one on the list with head coaching experience. He joined the Buccaneers in 2019 after serving as head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018.

Martindale is the most senior member of the group, boasting coaching experience that goes back to the mid-1980s. He’s been a candidate for head coaching jobs in the past and has over 15 years of NFL experience.

By contrast, Brady is the youngest and least experienced member of the group at just 31 years old. Brady rose to prominence in 2019 as passing game coordinator for the LSU national championship team. But his work there earned him the offensive coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers after a record-setting year.

Smith has been with the Titans since 2011 and has survived several regime changes in Nashville. 2020 has been his masterpiece thanks to an offense averaging over 30 points per game and leading the league in points.

Will any or all of these coaches become an NFL head coach this coming offseason?