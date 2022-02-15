Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer suggested four NFL teams are “ready to take a major swing” at the quarterback position this offseason.

“We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available,” Breer said in his report. “There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—such as Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become.”

One fan thinks that could spell trouble for the Dallas Cowboys.

“This is why Dallas failing this season could be very, very costly. Commanders already have talent, Eagles have three 1st round picks off of making the playoffs. Those teams are improving while Dallas is talking about getting rid of their good players,” the fan said.

Another fan suggested all four teams want Deshaun Watson.

“Sounds like they want Watson,” the fan said.

Another fan opted to joke about the future of Kirk Cousins.

“Kirk going back to Washington would be… objectively hilarious,” the fan said.

Several quarterbacks have been mentioned in possible trades. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo are just a few of the names tossed around so far this offseason.

While it seems like Garoppolo is almost certainly on the move, will any others change teams?