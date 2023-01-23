49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey's Status For Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey got banged up during Sunday's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

According to The Athletic's David Lombardi, the San Francisco 49ers running back is day-to-day with a calf contusion. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan expects McCaffrey to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

His backup, Elijah Mitchell, is also day-to-day with a groin strain.

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, McCaffrey said he's "all good" and plans to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCaffrey had a quiet game for his standards, finishing with 57 total yards (35 rushing, 22 receiving) on 16 touches against Dallas. That marked his second-lowest yardage output in 13 games since the Carolina Panthers traded him to San Francisco.

However, the 26-year-old scored his team's only touchdown in the narrow victory. Per ESPN Stats & Info, McCaffrey matched Terrell Owens' 1998 streak by finding the end zone in eight straight games.

Injuries hampered McCaffrey during 2020 and 2021, but he's yet to miss a game this season. The 49ers are 12-1 since acquiring the 2019 All-Pro, who somewhat surprisingly missed out on his second Pro Bowl nod.

San Francisco will need McCaffrey to combat Philadelphia's top-ranked passing defense on the road. The NFC Championship Game starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.