49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey's Status For Sunday
Christian McCaffrey got banged up during Sunday's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
According to The Athletic's David Lombardi, the San Francisco 49ers running back is day-to-day with a calf contusion. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan expects McCaffrey to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
His backup, Elijah Mitchell, is also day-to-day with a groin strain.
Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, McCaffrey said he's "all good" and plans to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCaffrey had a quiet game for his standards, finishing with 57 total yards (35 rushing, 22 receiving) on 16 touches against Dallas. That marked his second-lowest yardage output in 13 games since the Carolina Panthers traded him to San Francisco.
However, the 26-year-old scored his team's only touchdown in the narrow victory. Per ESPN Stats & Info, McCaffrey matched Terrell Owens' 1998 streak by finding the end zone in eight straight games.
Injuries hampered McCaffrey during 2020 and 2021, but he's yet to miss a game this season. The 49ers are 12-1 since acquiring the 2019 All-Pro, who somewhat surprisingly missed out on his second Pro Bowl nod.
San Francisco will need McCaffrey to combat Philadelphia's top-ranked passing defense on the road. The NFC Championship Game starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.