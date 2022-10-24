49ers Announce Injury Update On Deebo Samuel

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Just as the San Francisco 49ers welcomed a new star to their offense, they're in danger of losing another one.

According to The Athletic's David Lombardi, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

That puts his availability in question for a monumental Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel powered San Francisco's offense with 1,770 scrimmage yards last season, leading to a three-year, $73.5 million extension following a tumultuous offseason. However, he's fallen short of last year's lofty All-Pro heights by averaging 75 total yards per game.

The 26-year-old caught five of seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Christian McCaffrey accumulated 62 yards in his 49ers debut.

Losing Samuel for any period of time would be a substantial blow to the 49ers. Playing without him this weekend would be especially poor timing.

San Francisco and Los Angeles each enter the NFC West showdown at three wins apiece. Including the NFC Championship Game, Samuel accounted for two receiving, one rushing, and one passing touchdown against the Rams last season.

More information on Samuel's health should become available closer to Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 p.m. ET.