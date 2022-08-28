49ers Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As NFL teams look to trim their rosters, the San Francisco 49ers could add a veteran offensive lineman.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are bringing in right guard John Miller for a visit.

Miller played 24 games for the Carolina Panthers over the last two seasons. Per Pro Football Reference, he got called for one false start and five holding penalties.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who made him a third-round selection in 2015. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 before joining Carolina.

San Francisco's offensive line lost some stability after longtime center Alex Mack retired and Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson signed with the New York Jets. The 49ers are relying on a younger group to protect first-year starting quarterback Trey Lance.

Following Thursday's final preseason game, per Grant Cohn of All 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the offensive line is "not there yet."

"I really do believe in the ability they have and where they can go," Shanahan said. "But the season is now just 17 days away. And I do believe that the more they play, the better they'll get, because they're made of the right stuff and they have the ability to do it, but it does take time in this league."

The 49ers currently look poised to begin the season with rookie Spencer Burford as their starting right guard. Miller could at least add depth, if not compete for a significant role.