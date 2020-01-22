Hopefully you had the presence of mind to buy your Super Bowl LIV tickets well in advance. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami next month, the current price of the tickets has skyrocketed into the thousands.

According to Darren Rovell, the average price of tickets to the game is currently at $7,000 on StubHub. But the get-in price to the game is a staggering $4,840 – and that’s after an 8-percent drop over the past few days.

Rovell noted that it’s the highest average sale price to a Super Bowl in the past decade. Considering that the game features some of the league’s most popular stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Richard Sherman, Nick Bosa and Tyrann Mathieu, the price tag shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Super Bowl LIV pits two of the NFL’s most well-rounded teams against each other.

The NFC champion 49ers had the No. 2 scoring offense and No. 8 scoring defense in 2019, going 13-3 in the process.

Kansas City had the No. 5 offense and No. 7 defense, good for a 12-4 record and their first AFC title since 1969.

