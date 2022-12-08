49ers Coach Thinks Defensive Player Of The Year Race Is Clear

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans endorsed Nick Bosa as the NFL's premier defender.

Speaking to reporters Thursday (h/t Pro Football Talk), Ryans campaigned for the 49ers star to take home the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award.

"He definitely is playing his best ball," Ryans said. "You talk about a guy who can change the game and affect the game the way Bosa does it. I mean, to me he's hands-down the best in the league. You talk about a Defensive Player of the Year-type candidate? If it isn't Bosa, I don't know who else it should be."

Bosa recorded three of his NFL-high 14.5 sacks in last Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. The 25-year-old edge rusher has 43 pressures, 34 quarterback hits, and 15 tackles for a loss.

Ryans said the NF'L's top-ranked defense wouldn't be where they are now if not for Bosa wreaking havoc in the pocket.

"You can't speak enough about Bosa and how he affects a defense, how he changes a game," he continued. "If you want to play great defense, you have to have a great edge rusher, and that's what we have in Bosa. He's the best doing it in the league."

Bosa faces some steep competition for the honor, particularly from Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. He's also missed practice with a hamstring injury this week. More missed time could cost Bosa, who sat out Week 6's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, in the final DPOY voting.

He'll hope to play and bolster his candidacy at Tom Brady's expense when San Francisco hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.