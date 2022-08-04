49ers Cornerback Reveals His Prediction For Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Charvarius Ward could once again get an up-close look at a young quarterback's ascension.

The cornerback joined the Kansas City Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes took over for Alex Smith as the starting quarterback in 2018. While few first-round selections have since sat out the first season, Trey Lance followed a similar path.

The San Francisco 49ers have given the keys to last year's No. 3 pick. Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, Ward believes Lance is "about to show everybody what he’s capable of doing" this season.

"I feel like Trey is going to be a great quarterback in the NFL," Ward said. "He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s confident in himself just like I’m confident in myself. And we all believe in him. We all trust in Trey."

To Ward's point, he isn't the first 49ers veteran to praise Lance. Star offensive tackle Trent Williams said the young signal-caller is "giving everybody confidence" and doesn't repeat mistakes.

Despite the parallels between Mahomes and Lance's paths, Ward said it's "unfair" to compare the two based on how much the Kansas City star has already accomplished. Ward has played in four conference championship games and two Super Bowls in four seasons because of the superstar passer.

While Lance likely won't throw 50 touchdowns in his first season as San Francisco's starter, the 49ers have the surrounding cast to make another deep playoff run.