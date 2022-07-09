49ers Deny Concerning Trey Lance Rumor: Fans React

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

A concerning Trey Lance rumor has been making the rounds on social media this offseason.

The rumor has indicated Lance repeatedly deals with "arm fatigue," which is clearly a concern considering he's a quarterback.

However, a member of the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff says this is a non-story. He knows nothing about Lance and a potential dead-arm issue.

Crisis averted.

Trey Lance is just fine and preparing to be the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this upcoming season.

"Arm fatigue might be the dumbest off-season topic I’ve ever seen," a fan said.

"Been a Colin listener for years love the show but this trey thing been weird just making up stuff or his source is horrid. Add to that everyone who's seen him practice has givin good reviews," a fan commented.

"Because 'arm fatigue' is the dumbest offseason horseshit in the last 20 years," one fan tweeted.

"It was a definite concern for the coaching staff last year. This season, Lance's arm fatigue is a non-issue. #FantasyFootball," a fan commented.

It looks like there's nothing to worry about here.

Lance is just fine.