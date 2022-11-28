49ers Have Signed Former Pro Bowl Cornerback

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers added a former star cornerback to their practice squad.

On Monday, San Francisco signed Janoris Jenkins. The 49ers will be his fourth team in as many years if he makes the active roster.

Jenkins began his career with three defensive touchdowns in 2012, his first of four seasons with the Rams. He then joined the New York Giants, where he recorded 12 picks in 53 games and made the 2016 Pro Bowl.

"Jackrabbit" started 13 games with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 and 13 more for the Tennessee Titans last season. Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed six touchdowns in coverage in 2021.

The 49ers already lost cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley to season-ending injuries. Yet they're tied with the Denver Broncos for an NFL-low nine passing touchdowns allowed.

According to The Athletic's David Lombardi, Jenkins was previously unwilling to sign a practice squad deal when the 49ers contacted him.