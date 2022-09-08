49ers Insider Offers New Injury Update For Tight End George Kittle

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 31: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a reception during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 28-25. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

George Kittle is looking increasingly likely to miss Week 1.

Per The Athletic's David Lombardi, the San Francisco 49ers tight end missed Thursday's practice while dealing with a groin injury. That's a bad sign for his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, head coach Kyle Shanahan said his three-time Pro Bowl tight end was "not feeling good" on Wednesday. Kittle suffered the injury Monday.

It's certainly not an ideal start for Kittle, who has missed time in each of the last three seasons.

After missing half of the 2020 campaign with an MCL sprain and a foot fracture, Kittle sat out Weeks 5 through 8 with a calf injury last year.

When healthy, Kittle remains one of the league's premier tight ends. He caught 71 of 94 targets for 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns. However, he tallied just one 29-yard reception when playing alongside Trey Lance in Week 17.

Kittle may not have an opportunity to quickly establish a rapport with San Francisco's new starting quarterback when traveling to Soldier Field to play the Bears this Sunday.