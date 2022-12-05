49ers Quarterback's Comment On Tom Brady Goes Viral

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have a new starting quarterback.

Brock Purdy, the NFL's Mr. Irrelevant, will be starting for the 49ers moving forward, as Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the year with a foot injury.

The 49ers quarterback's first start will come against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Purdy's comment on Brady is going viral.

“He’s been playing football longer than I’ve been alive," Purdy said of Brady on Sunday night.

That's a pretty great comment.

The 49ers and the Bucs are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. next weekend.

The game will be airing on FOX.