49ers Released Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

Marlon Mack's San Francisco 49ers tenure has ended with a whimper.

On Tuesday, the 49ers officially released the 26-year-old running back. Mack leaves the team before playing a single snap on offense.

Following five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack stayed in the AFC South by signing with the Houston Texans. However, he didn't make their 53-man roster after rookie Dameon Pierce seized control of the backfield.

The 49ers signed Mack to their practice squad and promoted him to the active roster after losing starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a sprained MCL. Mack saw his only action on special teams, returning three kickoffs for 69 yards in two games.

He was then a healthy scratch for Week 5's win over the Carolina Panthers. Tevin Coleman scored two touchdowns in his return to the 49ers.

Mack scored 10 touchdowns in 2018 and ran for 1,091 yards and eight scores the following year, but he's since accumulated just 165 scrimmage yards across nine games.

San Francisco will lean on Jeff Wilson Jr. and Coleman when facing the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.