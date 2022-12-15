49ers Reportedly Decide On Thursday Night Starting Quarterback

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Brocky Purdy story continues Thursday night.

In his first career NFL start, this year's final draft pick thoroughly outplayed Tom Brady in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Purdy injured his ribs and oblique during the Week 14 rout.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers nevertheless expect Purdy to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who reclaimed the starting job when Trey Lance fractured his right ankle, Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing score. The outstanding performance has 49ers fans hoping he can lead them deep into the playoffs.

San Francisco has won six straight games by 108 points. The Super Bowl contenders can clinch the NFC West by defeating the Seahawks in Seattle.

Purdy looks poised to make his second start in a game beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.