49ers Reportedly Get Small Bit Of Trey Lance Good News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Trey Lance's first season as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback ended far too soon.

Last year's No. 3 overall pick got carted off the field during Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks with a serious ankle injury. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Lance underwent season-ending surgery Monday on a fractured and dislocated ankle.

However, Pelissero also reported one slight silver lining. Lance did not suffer a compound fracture like the one that ended Dak Prescott's 2020 season.

That could help Lance's path to recovery in 2023, but his season is still over.

The 49ers handed their offense to Lance after he spent his first year backing up Jimmy Garoppolo. Following a messy Week 1 performance in grueling weather conditions, the 22-year-old got hurt in the opening quarter of Week 2.

With Lance out for the season, the 49ers will turn back to Garoppolo. Luckily for them, they retained their veteran quarterback on a restructured deal when most assumed he'd get traded or released during the summer.

Having played only one game in his final year of college because of the pandemic, Lance has now made just five starts over three seasons. He'll hopefully return and receive extended playing time next year.