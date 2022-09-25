49ers Reportedly Make Decision On Trey Lance's Future

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will not have Trey Lance for the remainder of the 2022 season, following the former first-round draft pick's season-ending ankle injury.

However, the 49ers remain committed to Lance moving forward.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers have made it clear that they are still committed to Lance in the long run, despite his injury.

"Trey Lance has a recovering timeline of 4-6 months after he broke his fibula and tore his deltoid and sesamoid ligaments in his ankle. The #49ers remain firmly committed to him, sources say," he reports.

The 49ers are set to start Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback moving forward this season.

However, it sounds like the 49ers will part ways with Jimmy G. following the season and once again hand the team over to Lance.