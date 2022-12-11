49ers Reportedly Make Sunday Decision On Nick Bosa

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa missed practice all week with a hamstring injury, but the San Francisco 49ers reportedly still expect their star edge rusher to take the field.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bosa will play in Sunday's late-afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers listed him as questionable.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that he'd consider playing Bosa without any practice. Star offensive tackle Trent Williams played in Week 13 under similar circumstances.

Bosa is emerging as a prominent Defensive Player of the Year candidate this season. The 25-year-old has recorded an NFL-high 14.5 sacks, including three in last Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

He's also tallied 34 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for a loss in 11 games.

Bosa is a huge reason San Francisco has allowed the NFL's fewest yards and points per game. His playing is bad news for Tom Brady and a Buccaneers squad that has exceeded 21 points once this season.

San Francisco's defense will look to stay atop the NFC West and guide rookie Brock Purdy to a win in his first NFL start. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.