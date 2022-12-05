49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback.

San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson.

"49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice squad and on to their 53-man roster, per sources. During his 13 years in the NFL, Johnson has been a member of 14 different teams, the most for a player in league history. This will be his third stint with the 49ers," the ESPN NFL insider reported on Sunday night.

The 49ers are expected to go with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy moving forward.

However, San Francisco is clearly in need of some depth at the position.

Johnson will serve as that for the 49ers moving forward this year.