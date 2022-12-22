49ers Star Expected To Be Activated For Saturday's Game

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers could receive a boost to their formidable defense this weekend.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday that he expects Javon Kinlaw to return for Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders. Shanahan said Kinlaw has had a "real good week" of practice without any setbacks.

Kinlaw played just four games last season before tearing his ACL. The defensive tackle lasted three games before aggravating the injured knee early this season.

The 2020 first-round pick returned to practice this week for the first time in over two months. He'll look to help the NFL's premier defense, which has limited opponents to 286.1 yards and 15.0 points per game.

Kinlaw began his career by recording 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pick-six. San Francisco has stymied the run without the 319-pounder, but Kevin Givens will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

The 49ers can extend their NFL-leading seven-game winning streak when hosting the Commanders on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.