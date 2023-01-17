49ers Will Receive 2 Extra Third-Round Draft Picks - Here's Why

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are hiring Ran Carthon as their new general manager, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The reported move would give the San Francisco 49ers additional draft capital.

As highlighted by ESPN's Field Yates, the Titans would owe the 49ers their third-round picks in 2023 and 2024 if hiring the team's director of player personnel.

While Carthon is a tough loss for the staff, the team can certainly use more picks.

San Francisco doesn't have a first- or second-round selection this year. The Miami Dolphins, who gained the 2023 first when the 49ers moved up to draft Trey Lance, sent it to the Denver Broncos to acquire Bradley Chubb.

The 49ers gave the Carolina Panthers their 2023 second, third, and fourths along with a 2024 fifth for Christian McCaffrey earlier this season. However, they have two other compensatory third-rounders this year, alongside a pair of fifths and sevenths.

Meanwhile, the Titans will have five 2023 selections if the hiring goes through. Carthon must spend them wisely to repair a team that ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.