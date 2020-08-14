5 NFL Officials Have Opted Out Of the 2020 Season

NFL players aren’t the only union employees given the option to take a leave of absence in 2020. The on-field officials and referees were given the option too.

According to NFL Operations, five on-field officials have elected to take a leave of absence this coming season. Line judge Jeff Bergman, back judges Steve Freeman and Tony Steratore, and field judges Greg Gautreaux and Joe Larrew have all opted out of the 2020 season.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, two replay officials have opted out as well. None of the on-field officials to opt out are referees though.

As for compensation, Pelissero noted that those who opted out will receive a $30,000 stipend. They will also have guaranteed job protection should they wish to return for the 2021 season.

It’s a relatively small number for how many officials the NFL utilizes for every game. Meanwhile, NFL teams saw more than 60 players opt out of the season amid the pandemic.

But given the state of things around the country, it’s hard to begrudge anyone for wanting to take less risk. Over 165,000 people have lost their lives during the pandemic with thousands more suffering from the effects of the coronavirus.

As for the NFL, they’re still pressing forward with plans for a proper 2020 season. Training camps and practices are ongoing for all 32 teams.

One thing’s for sure: The 2020 NFL season will be unlike any other.