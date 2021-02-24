5 NFL Teams Named Candidates For ‘Hard Knocks’ In 2021

The 2020 NFL season officially comes to an end in a few weeks as the new league year officially commences on March 17.

Before the 2020 season kicked off, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers were the subject of HBO’s Hard Knocks. With the 2021 season nearly here, it’s time to start speculating on what the new season will look like.

Which teams could possibly be the subject of this season’s Hard Knocks? Well, NFL Network reporter Dan Hanzus named five teams that could be in the running for the show.

Here’s his list:

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals Denver Broncos

While his list consists of those five teams, Hanzus predicted a different team will actually be selected as the subject of Hard Knocks. He thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars will end up being the selection.

It would be a solid choice, considering the Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and have a new head coach in the building. NFL rules state a team with a new head coach can opt out of Hard Knocks.

New head coach Urban Meyer could easily decide he doesn’t want his team to be part of the show, rather choosing to focus on coaching his first season in the NFL with fewer eyeballs on the team.

However, with Meyer and potentially Trevor Lawrence on the team, HBO would be hard-pressed to find a better team.