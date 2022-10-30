5 Teams Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Brandin Cooks

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans carries the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Brandin Cooks could provide a contender with a major boost for the stretch run.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans are willing to move the 29-year-old wide receiver. Despite enduring a subpar season for his standards, Cooks is still reportedly drawing plenty of interest.

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson said there's "nothing imminent" on a Cooks trade, but five teams have called or expressed interest: the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Cooks is due $18 million in guaranteed money next season. That may give teams cold feet about moving significant draft capital.

Yet he's an impact player who has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in six of the last seven seasons. He has just 281 through six games this year.

Two of those five teams recently completed a deal for a wideout; the Giants sent 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to Kansas City for a third and sixth-round pick.

The Giants can use a receiving upgrade if they have any hopes of sustaining their surprising start. While Kansas City added a high-upside young talent, Cooks has a far lengthier track record than Toney or any of its current wide receivers.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak with injuries to Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, the Packers are hurting for a receiving boost. That would also give Cooks the unprecedented honor of playing with Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers.

Of the five teams listed, Minnesota may need Cooks the least. The Vikings already have Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but some extra depth could help them maintain control of the NFC North.

Meanwhile, a Rams reunion would make sense as Allen Robinson struggles to find his footing with his new team. Cooks compiled a career-high 1,204 receiving yards with the Rams in 2018.

The Texans have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trade Cooks before the deadline.