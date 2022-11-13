5 Things To Know About Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend

Getty Images.

Tom Brady is officially a single man again.

The legendary NFL quarterback announced his divorce from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this fall. He and Bundchen got married in 2009 and have two children together. They got divorced after roughly a decade-plus of marriage.

But this was not Brady's first notable relationship. Prior to marrying Gisele Bundchen, he dated a prominent actress.

Here are five things to know about Brady's notable ex-girlfriend.

Brady and Moynahan, a prominent Hollywood actress, dated for roughly two years. They began dating in 2004 and were together until 2006. This was Brady's first prominent, public relationship as a star NFL quarterback.

2. Moynahan gave birth to Brady's first child

While Brady has two children with Bundchen, his first child came from Moynahan. She actually announced she was pregnant following her breakup with Brady. They broke up in late 2006 and Moynahan confirmed her pregnancy in early 2007. She gave birth to her and Brady's child, a son named John, in August of 2007.

3. She had brutally honest admission on childbirth

It's safe to say that Brady wasn't a huge part of the childbirth process. Moynahan had a brutally honest admission on what Brady was like that important day.

“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”



4. Moynahan has been acting in prominent roles since 2000

Much like Brady, Moynahan made her prominent debut at the start of the century, starring in "Coyote Ugly." She's since made appearances in films like Serendipity (2001), The Sum of All Fears (2002), The Recruit (2003), I, Robot (2004), Lord of War (2005), Grey Matters (2006), Prey (2007), Noise (2007), Ramona and Beezus (2010), John Wick (2014), The Journey Home (2014), and John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017).

5. She still supports Brady, despite their breakup

While breakups are tough, Bridget and Tom are still on good terms, it appears. She's voiced her public support for Brady's career, throughout his time in the National Football League.

It's unclear where things will go from here with Brady, but it's nice to know that he still has the support of his ex-girlfriend.