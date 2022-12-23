6 NFL Teams Have Been Eliminated From Playoff Contention

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, there are still 26 teams in playoff contention.

The Bills, Chiefs and Bengals have already clinched playoff berths in the AFC. As for the NFC, the Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Cowboys have already punched their tickets to the big dance.

On the flip side, there are six teams that have already been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention:

Texans (1-12-1)

Bears (3-11)

Broncos (4-10)

Rams (4-10)

Cardinals (4-10)

Colts (4-9-1)

A few other teams could join this list once Week 16 is over.

The Colts were actually eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday night because of the Jaguars' win over the Jets.

The Browns, Saints and Steelers will all need to win this Saturday to keep their seasons alive. The Browns and Saints will battle each other in Cleveland.

It'll be fascinating to see what the playoff picture looks like in Week 17.