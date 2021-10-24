6 Notable Players Reportedly Surfacing In Trade Rumors

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is just over a week away and with the way this year is shaping up, at least a few teams will look to get in on the action.

Atop the list of players most likely to be on the move is Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in striking a deal for the multi-time Pro Bowler, even with an investigation looming over him.

Watson is the most high-profile and most impactful player that could be traded this year, but a handful of other contributors might be moved to new situations. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport named six players from six teams that he thinks could be dealt by next week.

Here’s who the insider said to keep an eye on before the Nov. 2 deadline:

Steelers‘ pass rusher Melvin Ingram, Seahawks‘ pass rusher LJ Collier, Eagles‘ offensive lineman Andre Dillard, Broncos‘ cornerback Kyle Fuller, Cardinals‘ receiver Andy Isabella and Colts‘ running back Marlon Mack.

Deshaun Watson is not the only intriguing name who could be traded before the deadline. Others: Melvin Ingram (#Steelers), LJ Collier (#Seahawks), Andre Dillard (#Eagles), Kyle Fuller (#Broncos), Andy Isabella (#AZCardinals), Marlon Mack (#Colts). Story: https://t.co/o1BuERfnlF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

Ingram, a former three-time Pro Bowler, hasn’t been as consistent since landing on the Steelers this offseason. He’s started just one game and tallied just one sack, failing to emerge as a regular contributor in Pittsburgh’s stout front seven.

Collier and Isabella have both suffered from a lack of playing time, having each been active for only two games this year. Both players were selected in the first two rounds of their respective drafts, but haven’t been able to carve out roles on their teams, making them prime trade candidates this year.

Dillard was supposed to be Philadelphia’s future at left tackle, but that hasn’t quite panned out. He has started the last four games on the line, helping to improve his stock, so the Eagles should be able to get a solid return if they do decide to trade him.

Fuller has been the odd man out in Denver at cornerback, with Ronald Darby and rookie Pat Surtain II handling most of the responsibilities. Still, he could be a solid contributor elsewhere and give the Broncos a chance to land some draft compensation at the trade deadline.

Mack was the sixth and final player mentioned on Rapoport’s list. The 2019 breakout has appeared in just two games since his 1,000-yard season and has fallen way down the Colts depth chart. With other teams hungry for running back depth, Mack should command interest over the next week.

The NFL’s trade deadline is on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET.

[Ian Rapoport]