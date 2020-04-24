6 Teams Named Trade Candidates For NFL Draft 2nd Round

On Thursday night, the first round of the NFL draft saw many of college football’s elite selected in the top 32 picks.

Throughout the entire first round there were only two trades. First, the San Francisco 49ers moved back one spot, trading with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

12 picks later, the Green Bay Packers moved up from No. 30 to No. 26 with the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay shocked the NFL world by selecting former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

With the second round of the NFL draft a few hours away, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport expects a few more trades. Rapoport suggested two teams want to move down, while four others are looking to move up in the second round.

The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are reportedly open to moving down and amassing more picks. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons could all move up.

Some buzz on Round 2:

— Among the players the #Bengals like at No. 33 are Ross Blocklock & Denzel Mims.

— #Colts (34) & #Dolphins (39) open to moving out.

— #Saints (CB? LB?), #Jets (CB?), #Jaguars (OT?), #Falcons among the teams who have made calls to move up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Atlanta reportedly wanted to move up for a corner in the first round. However, the Falcons were unable to make the trade they wanted before standing pat and drafting former Clemson corner A.J. Terrell.

The second and third rounds of the NFL draft kick off tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.