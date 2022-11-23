7 Cowboys Players Could Miss Game With Illness

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

An illness has been sweeping through the Dallas Cowboys locker room this week.

Ahead of their Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, six players are reportedly questionable or doubtful due to illness.

Tarell Basham, Dante Fowler, Jonathan Hankins, Kelvin Joseph, Neville Gallimore and Donovan Wilson are all either questionable or doubtful for Sunday's game due to illness.

Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is also reportedly sick, though he also has a foot injury, with many expecting him to play.

The Cowboys have made some roster moves due to the illnesses sweeping around.

"The #Cowboys have elevated OT Aviante Collins and LB/DE Takk McKinley, thanks in part to so many players battling illness," Ian Rapoport tweeted.

The Cowboys and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.

The game will air on FOX.