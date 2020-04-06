The Spun

8 Players Unanimous Picks On NFL's All-Decade Team

tom brady celebrates the afc championship, hugging Brian Hoyer, his backup.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Brian Hoyer #2 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s was released today. Voters decided on the first- and second-team selections to represent the decade that was – not uncontroversially of course.

But while the debate could rage for years over who deserved to represent the entire decade of the 2010s, there were a few players whose spots on the list was pretty much never in question. Of the 54 names that made the list, eight of them were unanimous selections by all voters.

Four players on offense, three on defense and one on special teams all received votes. On offense it was QB Tom Brady, RB Adrian Peterson, LT Joe Thomas and OG Marshal Yanda.

The three unanimous selections on defense were DE J.J. Watt, DT Aaron Donald, and OLB Von Miller. On special teams, Ravens K Justin Tucker was the unanimous pick.

By far the biggest controversy is over whether Aaron Rodgers deserved to make the list over Drew Brees. But there can be no doubt that Brady – with his five Super Bowl appearances and three rings last decade – was the best QB of the decade.

Interestingly enough, Brady’s three rings from the 2010s are as many as the other seven unanimous selections combined (one each from Yanda, Tucker and Miller).

Who do you think got snubbed from the NFL All-Decade team?

