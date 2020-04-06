8 Players Unanimous Picks On NFL’s All-Decade Team

The NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s was released today. Voters decided on the first- and second-team selections to represent the decade that was – not uncontroversially of course.

But while the debate could rage for years over who deserved to represent the entire decade of the 2010s, there were a few players whose spots on the list was pretty much never in question. Of the 54 names that made the list, eight of them were unanimous selections by all voters.

Four players on offense, three on defense and one on special teams all received votes. On offense it was QB Tom Brady, RB Adrian Peterson, LT Joe Thomas and OG Marshal Yanda.

The three unanimous selections on defense were DE J.J. Watt, DT Aaron Donald, and OLB Von Miller. On special teams, Ravens K Justin Tucker was the unanimous pick.

NFL 2010s All Decade Team Who got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/0m2eqkzrcJ — Master (@MasterTes) April 6, 2020

By far the biggest controversy is over whether Aaron Rodgers deserved to make the list over Drew Brees. But there can be no doubt that Brady – with his five Super Bowl appearances and three rings last decade – was the best QB of the decade.

Interestingly enough, Brady’s three rings from the 2010s are as many as the other seven unanimous selections combined (one each from Yanda, Tucker and Miller).

Who do you think got snubbed from the NFL All-Decade team?