9 NFL Teams Named Landing Spots For Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is now unemployed after being granted his release from the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Mayfield's career has nosedived over the last few seasons, and now he's flamed out of both Carolina and Cleveland, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018.

However, the 27-year-old will likely still get at least one more NFL opportunity this season, even if it's in a backup capacity. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has named nine potential landing spots for Mayfield, should he be claimed off waivers in the coming days.

Those nine teams are the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco has been getting mentioned frequently by analysts since Mayfield was released because of the fact the 49ers are now without Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season.

If nothing else, Mayfield would be a decent backup option to Brock Purdy, who is now San Francisco's starter.

However, there are quite a few teams in front of the 49ers in the waiver order, so it would be somewhat surprising if Mayfield slides all the way to them.