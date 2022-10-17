A Bills Player Drove 15 Hours To Play In Sunday's Game

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 23: A helmet is shown before a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on November 23, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer was not cleared to fly to Kansas City due to his injury status.

But that didn't stop Poyer from playing in Sunday afternoon's AFC game.

According to reports, Poyer drove 15 hours from Buffalo to Kansas City, allowing him to play in the Sunday afternoon game.

That's dedication.

"How tough is Jordan Poyer? The #Bills safety was not medically cleared to fly because of rib injury, so he drove 15 hours to Kansas City and back to play in this game," Jon Scott reports.

Poyer's teammates appeared to confirm the news, too.

"My dawg drove from buffalo to Kansas City. Dedication and an hell of a leader! Mann!" Tyrel Dodson tweeted.

The Bills took down the Chiefs, 24-20, on Sunday afternoon.