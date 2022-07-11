A.J. Brown Fires Back At 'Fake' Practice Report On Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on June 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Once again, controversy has ensued in Philadelphia by talking about practice.

Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn recently claimed on JAKIB Media's Sports Take podcast that the Philadelphia Eagles "are not very comfortable right now with Jalen Hurts." A source told Gunn that the quarterback threw four incompletions, three interceptions, and got sacked three times during an ugly 10-play sequence.

However, A.J. Brown disputed the report and questioned why anyone would believe Hurts got sacked repeatedly during a seven-on-seven practice with no pass-rushers.

"That practice stuff about Jalen is fake," Brown wrote Monday on Twitter. "Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us. Believe that too and make an article about that too. This app is crazy."

Brown then made up his own practice recap. The new Eagles wideout reported that Hurts threw him three touchdown passes in a 10-play series.

Former Eagles teammates Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens fought for four plays -- perhaps a feasible scenario if the duo shared a field again -- while Vince Papale of Invincible fame caught the three other passes.

Eagles offense tackle Lane Johnson even verified Brown's first-hand scoop.

Regardless of how Hurts is faring in practice, the Eagles will hope to see further development in his third NFL season. He held his own as a passer with a 87.2 quarterback rating while adding 10 rushing touchdowns and the most rushing yards (784) of any signal-caller.

The 23-year-old can build on that momentum and prove he's the franchise's long-term answer under center. However, he apparently still has some skeptics to silence along the way.