A.J. Brown Has A Very Bold Top 3 NFL Wide Receiver List

As a rookie, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown established himself as one of the brightest young receiving stars in the NFL.

But who does Brown consider to be the top wide receivers in the league right now? His answer will most definitely shock you.

Brown appeared on the newest episode of the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast with his teammate Taylor Lewan and former Titans, Raiders and Washington linebacker Will Compton. The trio discussed various different topics over the course of an hour-plus, including who Brown would put as his top three receivers in the NFL.

We’re going to guess that his answer is completely unique to him, because we’ve never heard anyone else say these three names. Brown’s ultimate trio consists of Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley.

The boy @Brown1arthur doesn't drop anything, but his episode drops tonight Topics include:

😤 ROTY snub

💰 Schools leaving money at his door

💪🏾 The famous flex pic w/@dkm14

🏈 Days at @OleMissFB

🏆 Top 3 Receivers

🐐 Training w/@JerryRice

…& much morehttps://t.co/tdYhO1jDXo pic.twitter.com/XaFwr1PHmr — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) July 27, 2020

Putting Julio in the top three is standard–many pundits and fans would put him at No. 1. Amari Cooper at No. 2 is wild though; the Dallas Cowboys star is a wizard at route-running and widely regarded as a top-10 wideout, but pretty much no one has him in the top three.

“Nobody is checking Amari Cooper when he [doesn’t] want to be checked,” A.J. Brown said. “Trust me. His route running is stupid.”

As for Calvin Ridley at No. 3, well, Brown praised the former Alabama star’s route running, but come on. Ridley is a very solid player–127 receptions, 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns in two years is nothing to sneeze at–but he’s nowhere near a top-three wide receiver.

You know who will like A.J. Brown’s list though? Alabama fans. All of the guys in his top three played for the Crimson Tide.