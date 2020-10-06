A.J. McCarron, Katherine Webb Announce Major Family News

Former Alabama and NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron and his wife Katherine Webb-McCarron announced exciting news on Monday.

The couple, who have been married since July 2014, are expecting their third child. Like the first two, this one is a boy.

Katherine Webb-McCarron revealed the news with an Instagram video. In it, you can see how pumped A.J. is to be having another boy, and more adorably, the couple’s oldest son is visibly excited.

“And God said…BAM! YOU’RE A BOY MOM 👦🏻👦🏻👶🏻,” Webb-McCarron wrote. “PSA- prayers needed for my sanity.”

A seven-year NFL vet, A.J. McCarron is currently the backup for the Houston Texans. He appeared in two games in 2019, starting one.

A hearty congratulations to the McCarron family, and we wish for their new addition to be a happy and healthy one.