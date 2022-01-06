A Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Jets, Giants

The game of football brings out some interesting choices from fans across the league. That was on full display once again earlier this week.

A group of fans filed a lawsuit against two NFL teams. No, it’s not for losing – you’re safe Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. Instead, the lawsuit focuses on a geographical issue.

Fans are suing the New York Giants and New York Jets for using “New York” when they actually play their football in New Jersey. The lawsuit is looking for $6 billion in damages.

No, really.

A lawsuit has been filed against the New York Giants and Jets on the basis that NFL fans have been damaged by the use of "New York" even those the teams play in New Jersey. A lawyer actually drafted and signed his name on this Complaint.https://t.co/Eq8qZE3RVj pic.twitter.com/q0PSH7SSgA — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) January 5, 2022

Here’s part of the lawsuit:

Plaintiff and millions of class members have suffered damages by being subjected to expensive and time-consuming transportation from the City and State of New York to East Rutherford, New Jersey on game days to watch the Giants or Jets play. Plaintiff and the class of Giants and Jets fans lost their connection with the teams when they relocated to New Jersey and maintain minimal sports identification with the Giants and Jets due to their stadium being located in New Jersey.

Do these fans stand a chance of winning the lawsuit?