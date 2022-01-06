The Spun

A Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Jets, Giants

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The game of football brings out some interesting choices from fans across the league. That was on full display once again earlier this week.

A group of fans filed a lawsuit against two NFL teams. No, it’s not for losing – you’re safe Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. Instead, the lawsuit focuses on a geographical issue.

Fans are suing the New York Giants and New York Jets for using “New York” when they actually play their football in New Jersey. The lawsuit is looking for $6 billion in damages.

No, really.

Here’s part of the lawsuit:

Plaintiff and millions of class members have suffered damages by being subjected to expensive and time-consuming transportation from the City and State of New York to East Rutherford, New Jersey on game days to watch the Giants or Jets play.

Plaintiff and the class of Giants and Jets fans lost their connection with the teams when they relocated to New Jersey and maintain minimal sports identification with the Giants and Jets due to their stadium being located in New Jersey.

Do these fans stand a chance of winning the lawsuit?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.