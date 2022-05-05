A Surprising High School Produced The Most NFL Draft Picks

(Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Reebok)

When you think of great football high schools that produce NFL players, there are a lot that may come to mind depending on how much you follow the sport.

But the 2022 NFL Draft saw one surprise school emerge as a factory for NFL talent. According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Georgia's Cedar Grove High School emerged had three players go in the NFL Draft this year.

Jelani Woods and DeAngelo Malone both went in the third round of the draft to the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons respectively. In the sixth, the Falcons doubled up on Cedar Grove players by taking Justin Shaffer.

No other high school in America had more than two. And there were just over a dozen teams that had two to begin with.

Cedar Grove High School is a public high school in DeKalb County that opened its doors in 1972. It's enrollment sits at a little over 1,000 these days.

There have been a handful of athletes who attended Cedar Grove who went on to be athletes in other sports. Several professional baseball, basketball, soccer and football players have attended.

The 2022 NFL Draft must have been weekend of immense pride for all of the past and current Cedar Grove attendees.

Will any high school have more than three players that get drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft?