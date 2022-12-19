A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening.

Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game.

One brutal pass interference penalty wasn't called, while the Commanders were apparently screwed by another penalty.

Now, bad calls can happen.

But given the fact that the Washington Commanders are owned by Daniel Snyder, some are alleging that maybe - just maybe - the NFL doesn't want his team making the playoffs.

"Not saying the NFL doesn’t want Daniel Snyder in the playoffs, but I mean…" Andrew Perloff tweeted.

"The NFL doesn't want a Snyder owned team in the playoffs, end of story," another fan wrote.

"Washington got hosed on so many dubious calls last night, you’d think their owner was feuding with the NFL or something," Bill Simmons wrote.

Are you buying what some of these NFL fans are trying to sell about Daniel Snyder and the referees?